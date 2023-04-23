Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 5-4 win against the Cardinals.
The Blue Jays trailed 3-1 in the sixth inning when Hernandez took Mike Mikolas deep for a two-run, game-tying blast. The long ball was his second in as many games after he went deep just once over 13 contests between April 5 and 19. Hernandez is slashing .256/.295/.476 with five homers, 13 RBI and a stolen base over 21 games on the campaign.
