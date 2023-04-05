Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Angels.
After getting off to a 1-for-17 start to the season while striking out seven times in his first five games with the Mariners, Hernandez broke out in a big way Tuesday, delivering the 15th multi-homer game of his career. His long balls came off Angels starter Jose Suarez in the fourth and fifth innings, with the latter blast staking Seattle to a 6-0 lead that ultimately proved insurmountable.
More News
-
Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in Mariners lineup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez: Running hot since return•
-
Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez: Dealing with back soreness•
-
Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez: Loses in arbitration•
-
Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez: Sent to Seattle•