Hernandez was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Royals due to back soreness, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Manager Scott Servais downplayed the issue and said the 30-year-old could be back in the lineup for Monday's matchup with the White Sox. The Mariners could just be exercising caution early in spring training, and Hernandez should be considered day-to-day.