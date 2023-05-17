Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The slugger came through with his first triple of the season, and only his second since 2019, in the fourth inning with Eugenio Suarez and Cal Raleigh aboard to slice the Mariners' 4-0 deficit in half. Hernandez's bat has been heating up, as he now has three multi-hit efforts in the last four games and is hitting .333 with two doubles, Tuesday's three-bagger, a home run, six RBI, four walks, a stolen base and seven runs across 56 plate appearances in the last 13 games.