Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
Hernandez extended Seattle's lead to 4-1 in the sixth inning with a two-run shot off Bailey Falter. The 30-year-old Hernandez now has six homers on the season and three in his last four games. He's now slashing .244/.281/.478 with 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base through his first 96 plate appearances with the Mariners.
