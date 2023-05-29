Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Sunday.

The veteran outfielder is already halfway to last season's six stolen bases in 78 fewer games, despite the fact he's seen a disappointing 47-point drop in on-base percentage from .316 to .269. Hernandez is showing some signs of climbing out of an early-season funk, however, as he boasts a .281 average and .739 OPS across the 60 plate appearances covering his last 15 games, albeit while striking out at a 33.3 percent clip.