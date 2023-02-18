Hernandez lost his arbitration case against the Mariners on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Postreports.

Hernandez filed for $16 million, but the arbitration ruled with the Mariners, so he'll make $14 million in 2023. It's the last year that the outfielder was eligible for arbitration, and he'll hit free agency after the completion of the season. Hernandez was traded to Seattle in November, and he's expected to hit in the middle of the Seattle lineup this summer.