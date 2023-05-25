Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over the Athletics.
Hernandez crushed a fastball to center field in the seventh inning. However, Hernandez has struggled in May, as he has just two homers and a .395 slugging percentage. His OPS has dropped to .689 this season, as he has a lot of work to do to reach a .900 OPS for the fourth straight year. He has produced in counting stats with 21 runs and 25 RBI and could top 80 in both categories this season.
