Hernandez went 2-for-6 with an RBI single, a double, a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Guardians on Sunday.
The slugger showed off some smaller-ball tendencies in Sunday's defeat, although he added his fourth extra-base hit of the season with his two-bagger. Perhaps his second multi-hit effort of the season will serve as a launchpad of sorts at the plate for Hernandez, who'd come in having gone just 5-for-32 with 12 strikeouts across his first nine games, albeit with a pair of homers and four RBI.
