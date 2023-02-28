Hernandez (back) is back in the Mariners' Cactus League lineup Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hernandez had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup and didn't play Monday due to back soreness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday. The 30-year-old is in right field and batting second against Logan Allen and the Guardians.
