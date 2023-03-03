Hernandez, who missed the Mariners' Cactus League games Sunday and Monday due to a back injury, has gone 3-for-6 with a double, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in the two games he's played since his return.

The slugger laced a three-run home run off the Guardians' Aaron Pinto in a 9-8 win Tuesday before going 2-for-3 with the two-bagger Thursday versus the Padres after taking Wednesday's game against the Cubs off. The high-upside offseason acquisition has hit the ground running in Cactus League play, reaching safely in each of his first three exhibitions.