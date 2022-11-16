Hernandez was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After a couple days of speculation that Hernandez would be shipped off to Seattle, the rumors came to fruition Wednesday. With the Mariners letting Mitch Haniger go this offseason, Hernandez will fill the vacancy that he left in the outfield. Over 131 games with Toronto in 2022, the 30-year-old produced a .267 average with 25 homers, 77 RBI, 71 runs and six stolen bases. He'll look to bring additional power to Seattle's lineup as his .519 slugging percentage since 2020 ranks 13th in the league over batters with at least 1000 plate appearances during that stretch, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.