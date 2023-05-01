Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run scored in an extra-inning win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Hernandez launched one of four Mariners homers against his old squad in the high-scoring slugfest. The veteran's 371-foot shot to right center in the sixth inning began Seattle's comeback from an 8-4 deficit and snapped an 0-for-16 funk he'd been mired in over the previous four games, a span in which he'd struck out 11 times.
