Hernandez went 2-for-3 with one double, a solo homer and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals. He also walked once.

Hernandez was easily the most impactful offensive player on the Mariners yesterday. The 30-year-old's 414-foot shot to dead center tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning, and he scored more than half of Seattle's runs. The outfielder now has four home runs and 11 RBI this year.