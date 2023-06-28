Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-4 extra-innings loss to the Nationals.

Hernandez put the Mariners up 2-1 with his first-inning blast. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers and seven RBI over his last six games. The veteran outfielder is up to a .253/.299/.450 slash line with 15 homers, 46 RBI, 35 runs scored and four stolen bases through 78 contests. He's on pace to reach the 30-homer mark for the second time in his career.