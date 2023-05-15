Hernandez went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Tigers.

Hernandez knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third and grabbed his second steal of the year following an infield hit in the fifth. It's been a struggle for the 30-year-old in his inaugural season with the Mariners. He's taken just five walks in 168 plate appearances and is second in the league with 58 strikeouts. Hernandez hit .267 a season ago which was his lowest mark since 2019 but is currently slashing just .229/.268/.414 with eight homers, 20 RBI and 17 runs scored this year.