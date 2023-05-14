Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 5-0 win over Detroit.

Hernandez's solo shot in the fourth extended Seattle's lead to 3-0, and he added more insurance in the ninth with an RBI single. It was the outfielder's 10th multi-hit game of the season, but his first three-knock outing. He's still slashing just .229/.270/.418, but he has eight home runs and 19 RBI over 39 games (163 plate appearances).