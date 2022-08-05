site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Travis Jankowski: Designated for assignment
Jankowski was designated for assignment Friday.
Primarily used as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, Jankowski is hitless in his last 30 MLB at-bats. Jake Lamb will take his place on the active roster.
