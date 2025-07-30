The Mariners recalled Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Locklear has been mashing this season with Tacoma, sporting a .316/.401/.543 batting line with 19 home runs and 17 stolen bases over 97 games. With Josh Naylor manning first base, Locklear's best chance at playing time would be if the Mariners open up the designated-hitter spot by shifting Jorge Polanco to second base on a permanent basis. The right-handed-hitting Locklear could also occupy the short side of a platoon with the left-handed-hitting Naylor, who has produced a 94 wRC+ versus southpaws on the season.