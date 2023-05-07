Puk (3-1) blew his first save of the season and took the loss Saturday as the Marlins were downed 4-2 by the Cubs, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

The southpaw was victimized by bad luck and bad defense, as Yuli Gurriel committed an error to open the inning before Trey Mancini got credit for a double on a routine fly that Peyton Burdick lost in the sun. Puk has now been tagged for multiple runs in two straight appearances after reeling off a 10-inning scoreless streak, bumping his ERA on the season up to 3.46, but his 15:3 K:BB through 13 IP remains strong and he seems to be in little danger of losing his grip on the closer's role for Miami.