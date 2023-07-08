Puk (4-3) blew the save and took the loss in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies, allowing three runs on three hits over one inning. He struck out three and didn't record a walk.

Puk entered with a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth and allowed an RBI double to Alec Bohm and a go-ahead, two-run shot to Cristian Pache before ending the frame. The left-hander has blown back-to-back saves and is now 14-for-18 in save chances this season. He sports a less-than-ideal 4.18 ERA across 29 appearances but has an elite 35:4 K:BB over 28 innings. Despite his recent struggles, Puk remains Miami's top closing option moving forward.