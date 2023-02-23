Marlins manager Skip Schumaker indicated Wednesday he doesn't plan on using a traditional closer and will instead play matchups with Puk and the team's other high-leverage options, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "Our best guys are going to be against their best hitters," Schumaker said.

The 27-year-old southpaw had a breakout season in relief for Oakland last season, collecting 20 holds and four saves with a 27.0 percent strikeout rate, and it appears as though Puk will have a similar role in Miami. Holdovers Dylan Floro and Tanner Scott, as well as fellow offseason addition Matt Barnes, also figure to be in the mix for late-inning work, with Steven Okert (triceps) and JT Chargois potentially options as well. Given the sheer number of viable arms at the manager's disposal, there may not end up being one consistent save source on the Marlins this season, but plenty of fantasy value in formats that count holds as well.