Puk walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of the Guardians.

After the Marlins took the matinee 6-1. the nightcap proved to be a tighter affair, but Puk was able to preserve a 3-2 victory. Since being scored upon in his Miami debut, the southpaw reliever has reeled off seven straight appearances without allowing an earned run to lock down the closer role, and on the season Puk sports a 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through nine innings.