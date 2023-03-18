Puk walked one and struck out three in a scoreless eighth inning during Friday's split-squad game against the Cardinals.

The southpaw continued an outstanding spring that has seen him post a 7:1 K:BB through three scoreless innings. Puk figures to be one of the Marlins' top high-leverage relievers this season and in the mix for saves as new manager Skip Schumaker deploys a closer committee, but the fact that Dylan Floro worked ahead of him Friday in the sixth inning -- when St. Louis still had most of its starters in the lineup -- could be a sign the right-hander remains ahead of Puk in the pecking order.