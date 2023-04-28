Puk (2-0) earned the win in Thursday's 5-4 win over Atlanta, striking out one in a clean inning.

The Marlins brought Puk in the eighth inning down 4-0, looking to keep their closer fresh as he hadn't pitched since Saturday. However, Puk would end up with the win as the Marlins rallied for five runs in the bottom half of the frame. The 28-year-old left-hander has been solid early in the season, allowing just one run in 10 innings while going 4-for-4 in save chances with a 0.80 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB. Puk seems to have solidified the closing role in Miami and should be a decent source of saves moving forward.