Puk picked up the save Tuesday against the Giants. He allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Puk worked around Wilmer Flores' leadoff single, striking out a pair, to secure his third save of the season and his second in as many days. The left-hander has pitched seven consecutive scoreless innings since allowing a run in his first outing of the season. Puk appears to have claimed the lead closing job in Miami, with Dylan Floro pitching the eighth Tuesday. The 27-year-old Puk is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through eight innings to start the year.