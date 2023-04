Puk picked up the save in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, tallying a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

Puk has now pitched 11 consecutive scoreless innings. He's allowed just one run this season, coming on Pete Alonso's homer on March 31. Puk is a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances with a 0.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB. He's firmly established himself as the full-time closer in Miami.