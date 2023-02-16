Puk will fill a late-inning role in the Marlins bullpen, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The southpaw had been working on a splitter and cutter this offseason to supplement his 96 mph fastball and plus slider in anticipation of a move to the Oakland rotation, but the trade to Miami puts Puk back in the kind of high-leverage bullpen role he excelled in last season. "[The trade] creates a much deeper bullpen, with some guys with swing-and-miss stuff at the back that's going to give our manager some nice options," pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. said Wednesday. "We're probably going to mix and match back there. They'll step up and define their roles as we go, but [we have] some guys that have experience back there and it's a much better feeling going into the spring with those guys that we have back there. Lots of options." Puk recorded 20 holds, four saves and four wins in 62 relief appearances for the A's in 2022 with a 3.12 ERA and 27.0 percent strikeout rate over 66.1 innings.