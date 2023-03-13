Puk (groin) struck out two over a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 7-2 win over the Nationals in Grapefruit League play.

Puk, whom the Marlins acquired in February in a deal that sent outfielder JJ Bleday to Oakland, made his spring debut over the weekend after he had been slowed by left adductor tightness in the early stages of camp. Prior to being dealt to Miami, Puk was expected to compete for a spot in Oakland's rotation, but the lefty's new organization appears to view him as a candidate for a high-leverage role out of the bullpen. The Marlins look set to enter Opening Day without a designated closer, so Puk could quickly enter the mix for saves if he can consistently turn in dominant outings like the one he turned in Friday.