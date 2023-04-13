Puk (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Phillies, giving up one hit and striking out two over two scoreless innings.

After Dylan Floro worked a shutout eighth inning, Puk entered a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the ninth and needed only 23 pitches (18 strikes) to record his six outs. The southpaw has looked good to begin his Marlins tenure, posting a 3.60 ERA and 6:1 K:BB through his first four appearances and five innings with a win and a save, and while manager Skip Schumaker figures to play matchups to some extent in the late innings, Puk has been his top high-leverage option so far.