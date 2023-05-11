Puk gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The southpaw helped make history by locking down the victory, as the Marlins are now 12-0 in one-run games to begin the season -- the longest winning streak in games decided by one run in modern baseball history. Puk has been scored upon in only three of 15 appearances this season, and he's emerged as a solid closing option for Miami with a 3.07 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB through 14.2 innings.