Miami placed Puk on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow nerve irritation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Puk last pitched Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, with manager Skip Schumaker previously attributed the southpaw's absence to a case of dead arm. Miami provided an updated diagnosis for Puk on Sunday, and he'll now be in line to miss at least a couple weeks while he recovers from he nerve issue. With the southpaw unavailable, Dylan Floro and Tanner Scott will likely see most of the save opportunities for the Marlins.