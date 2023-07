Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Friday that Puk will remain the team's closer for the time being, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Puk served up a walk-off home run in extra innings in his last appearance and has an 11.12 ERA so far in July. Meanwhile, Tanner Scott has been one of the best relievers in baseball for a while now. Schumaker is sticking with Puk in the ninth inning for now, though, with Scott being used in high-leverage spots earlier in games.