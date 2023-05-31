Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Puk (elbow) will make back-to-back rehab appearances before being activated, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Puk tossed a scoreless inning on 15 pitches in his rehab debut Tuesday with Double-A Pensacola, but the Marlins want him to fully test his left elbow before they return him to a high-leverage bullpen role. Those back-to-back appearances could come Thursday and Friday, though the timeline is not certain. The 28-year-old southpaw has been on the shelf since May 14 because of elbow nerve irritation.