Puk picked up the save Friday against the Nationals, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Puk hasn't given up an earned run in his last seven appearances (6.2 innings), posting 10 strikeouts and three saves during that stretch. Overall, the left-hander is 8-for-9 in save chances and holds a 2.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 20 games (19.2 innings). He missed nearly a month on the injured list with an elbow issue, but he's been sharp since his return to MLB, allowing just one unearned run across five innings.