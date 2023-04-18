Puk recorded his second save of the season Monday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning in the win against the Giants.

Puk entered the game in the ninth inning, protecting a slim 4-3 lead in the series opener with San Francisco. The 27-year-old started the inning by giving up a single to Joey Bart but quickly regained his composure and retired LaMonte Wade, Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada to secure his second save of the season. While Puk's performance is a positive sign for the Miami bullpen, he will likely continue sharing the closer role alongside Dylan Floro and Tanner Scott.