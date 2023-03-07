Puk (groin) threw a round of live batting practice Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Assuming there are no setbacks coming out of that workout, Puk will be on the rubber for his Grapefruit League debut Friday. He's been taking it slow over the last week or so due to left adductor tightness, but there are no serious concerns about his readiness for the beginning of the 2023 regular season. The southpaw figures to take on a share of the closer role this year in Miami, health permitting.