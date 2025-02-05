Ramirez is expected to begin the season with Triple-A Jacksonville, but a strong performance in spring training could force the Marlins' hands, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The headliner in the Jazz Chisholm deal with the Yankees last year, Ramirez slashed .250/.351/.419 in 68 games between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Jacksonville at the Triple-A level with nine homers and nine steals, but he performed much better in the Marlins' system after the trade, posting an .829 OPS in 163 plate appearances for Jacksonville compared to a .692 mark for Scranton. Miami will be in no rush to start his service clock, but the team also has very little standing in his way at catcher, with Nick Fortes having failed to reach a .600 OPS in either of the last two seasons. If Ramirez stands out in camp, the Marlins could consider accelerating the timeline for the 23-year-old.