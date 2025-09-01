Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win against the Mets.

Ramirez snapped a 12-game homerless drought with his two-run blast in the third inning Sunday. He's up to 19 on the year, though just two of those have come in his last 26 appearances. Ramirez was stuck in a 4-for-33 (.121) skid over nine contests before collecting multiple hits in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday. He's now slashing .233/.290/.430 with 48 extra-base hits and 60 RBI through 482 plate appearances.