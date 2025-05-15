Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Ramirez notched a pair of extra-base hits, logging a double and a solo home run off Jameson Taillon. The 23-year-old rookie has been off to a strong start in 2025. In 82 plate appearances, Ramirez is slashing .260/.305/.571 with five homers, nine doubles and 10 RBI.