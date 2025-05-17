Ramirez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Ramirez will get a breather Saturday after going 5-for-18 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored over his last five games. His absence will put Nick Fortes behind the plate to catch for Sandy Alcantara.
