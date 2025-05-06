Ramirez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

The rookie backstop began the night on the bench while Nick Fortes got the start behind the plate, but Ramirez pinch hit for Graham Pauley in the sixth inning and remained in the game, taking Yoendrys Gomez deep in the eighth. Ramirez's playing time could take a hit while the Marlins juggle three catchers, including Rule 5 pick Liam Hicks, but his development should remain the club's top priority. Through his first 12 big-league contests, Ramirez is slashing .244/.277/.622 with five doubles and four homers among his 11 hits.