Ramirez went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Ramirez once again sparked Miami's offense, this time with a pair of doubles. He was also caught stealing and has attempted a stolen base in each of his first two MLB appearances. The rookie catcher could provide valuable speed at his position; Ramirez stole 53 bases in 63 attempts over his minor-league career, including 22 in 24 attempts last season. He is 5-for-6 with three doubles since being promoted.