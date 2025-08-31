Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-8 win over the Mets.

Ramirez sparked the offense late, singling and scoring in the seventh inning before adding a double, swiping a bag and crossing the plate again in the ninth. He's hit just .208 over 27 August games but has made his mark on the bases with eight steals in that span, trailing only Cal Raleigh among backstops with 11 on the season. It's been a strong rookie campaign overall for Ramirez, who's slashing .231/.287/.422 with 18 homers, 58 RBI and 59 runs scored across 477 plate appearances.