Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

The rookie catcher has showed off his speed during the second half of the season -- he now has five multi-steal games since the start of August. Ramirez has still cooled down considerably at the dish after a torrid start to his major-league career, as he has a .639 OPS since the beginning of July, but he still looks like Miami's backstop for the future. Through 531 at-bats, Ramirez is batting .232 with 21 homers, 33 doubles, 67 RBI and 16 stolen bases.