Marlins' Brian Anderson: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Anderson is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Anderson will receive a little breather following eight straight starts in the lineup. That includes a rough stretch over the past three games where Anderson has gone 0-for-12 with nine strikeouts. Look for him to rejoin the starting nine Friday in Pittsburgh. Yadiel Rivera will man the hot corner during Wednesday's series finale.
