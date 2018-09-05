Anderson is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Anderson will receive a little breather following eight straight starts in the lineup. That includes a rough stretch over the past three games where Anderson has gone 0-for-12 with nine strikeouts. Look for him to rejoin the starting nine Friday in Pittsburgh. Yadiel Rivera will man the hot corner during Wednesday's series finale.

