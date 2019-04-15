Anderson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

Anderson tied the game in the sixth with a solo blast to left field, but the Marlins would fall 3-1 in a 14-inning affair. He's now homered in back-to-back contests, though his batting average thus far leaves something to be desired (.228 over 15 games).