Anderson (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Anderson spent just under three weeks on the injured list but recently began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville and went 5-for-16 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs, a walk and five strikeouts. He could serve as the Marlins' primary third baseman now that he's back to full health, but given that Charles Leblanc has been hitting extremely well in his place, Anderson might instead see significant action in an outfield corner instead.
