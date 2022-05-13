Anderson (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will start at third base Friday against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 28-year-old has been on the COVID-19 IL for the past week but has rejoined the Marlins after a one-game rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter. Anderson has seen most of his action at this base but has also started eight games in the outfield, and he should see most of his action at the hot corner for the foreseeable future with Joey Wendle (hamstring) moving to the 10-day IL.