Anderson underwent an MRI on his sore left shoulder Tuesday, the results of which have yet to be released, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Anderson left Monday's game against the Phillies with the injury. It comes at a bad time for the third baseman, as he was finally starting to heat up at the plate, posting a 1.006 OPS over his last 11 games after struggling to a .556 OPS over his first 24. Whether or not he'll need to head to the injured list should become clear once the results of the tests are made public.